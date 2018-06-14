The founder of Globacom Nigeria Dr Mike Adenuga is excited today as God adds yet another year to his successful years on earth.Mike Adenuga, the owner of Glo, a top telecommunication giant in Nigeria has turned 60 today.He was born Michael Adeniyi Isola Adenuga on the 29th of April, 1953 in Ibadan, Oyo state Nigeria to the family of Chief Mike Adenuga Senior.His mother, Madam Oyindamola Adenuga was a successful business woman and the Yeyeoba of Ijebuland.He hails from Ijebu Igbo in Ogun State.Below is a congratulatory birthday greetings from President Jonathan to Mike Adenuga; On behalf of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I join your family, friends, protégés and well-wishers in thanking God for your exemplary life. It is my prayer that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health and enduring happiness,”President Jonathan wrote. Also speaking on Adenuga’s birthday, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona described him as a prized asset for the country. He added that Adenuga had, through his companies, provided jobs to thousands of Nigerians and non-Nigerians. Also in a message to Adenuga, President of Confederation of African Football (CAF), Issa Hayatou, observed that Adenuga had not only affected Africa positively through his business accomplishments but had also been the pillar of sports in the continent.“I wish you a happy birthday, Dr. Mike Adenuga. You are a pillar of African football.You are a grand sponsor of CAF, grand sponsor of Nigerian & Ghanaian National football teams. Happy Birthday. May God protect you and give you good health to continue to grow your business and help grow African football, Ghanaian football and Nigerian football,” said Hayatou. Two prominent journalists, Dele Momodu, who is the publisher of Ovation magazine and former managing director of The Sun Newspapers, Mike Awoyinfa, in their columns commended Adenuga for his resilience, business acumen, outstanding achievements and exemplary humility.Wishing him many happy returns.