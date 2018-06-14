Via: Nigerian-Turkish Nile University, Abuja (NTNU)

The National Mathematical Centre NMC has expressed keenness to collaborate with the Nigerian Turkish Nile University (NTNU) in order to boost the educational sector of the country. This agreement was reached when the Director General of NMC Prof. A. Solarin and his team paid a courtesy visit to the university recently. Received by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Burhanettin Usta, the guests felt at home from the warm gesture they were shown. The guests who were taken on a tour by Mr. Mehmet Vural Ali, Director Centre for Lifelong Learning (CELL) were impressed with the achievements of the institution within a short time especially the modern facilities in the various laboratories they surveyed. They further reiterated their enthusiasm to partner with the university anytime the opportunity presented itself. After the tour, they were treated to mouth watering dishes in the university’s cafeteria amidst chatting and exchange of pleasantries.