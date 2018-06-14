Jun 14, 2018, 01:43 AM
Lagos Business School - Canadian Trade Delegation Meets LBS Alumni
Topic: Lagos Business School - Canadian Trade Delegation Meets LBS Alumni
Lagos Business School - Canadian Trade Delegation Meets LBS Alumni
Apr 30, 2013, 10:30 PM
Members of the Canadian Trade Mission to Nigeria met with scores of Lagos Business School alumni during a breakfast meeting held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel today.
Via: Lagos Business School (LBS)
