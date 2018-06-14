Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lagos Business School - Canadian Trade Delegation Meets LBS Alumni  (Read 174 times)

LBS

Lagos Business School - Canadian Trade Delegation Meets LBS Alumni
« on: Apr 30, 2013, 10:30 PM »
Members of the Canadian Trade Mission to Nigeria met with scores of Lagos Business School alumni during a breakfast meeting held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel today.

Via: Lagos Business School (LBS)
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 