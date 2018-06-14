Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: University of Nigeria - Areas of Interest/ Summary of Expertise  (Read 199 times)

University of Nigeria - Areas of Interest/ Summary of Expertise
Information and Communication Technology and Education, Instructional Design. Current research interest is Social software and educational progress and interest in Nigeria.

Courses taught/co-ordinated:

    EDU 224 Educational Technology.

    EDU 325 Teaching Practice 1

    EDU 425 Teaching Practice 11

    EDU 451 Project(Undergraduates)

    EDU 570A Instructional Design

    EDU 0571 Educational Technology.

    EDU 572A Introduction to Learning Materials for the Exceptional and Gifted Children.

    EDU 573B Information and Communication Technology and Education.

    EDU 575 Seminars in Educational Technology.

    EDU 590 Project (Post Gradates)

Via: University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)
