Via: University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

Information and Communication Technology and Education, Instructional Design. Current research interest is Social software and educational progress and interest in Nigeria.Courses taught/co-ordinated: EDU 224 Educational Technology. EDU 325 Teaching Practice 1 EDU 425 Teaching Practice 11 EDU 451 Project(Undergraduates) EDU 570A Instructional Design EDU 0571 Educational Technology. EDU 572A Introduction to Learning Materials for the Exceptional and Gifted Children. EDU 573B Information and Communication Technology and Education. EDU 575 Seminars in Educational Technology. EDU 590 Project (Post Gradates)