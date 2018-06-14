Information and Communication Technology and Education, Instructional Design. Current research interest is Social software and educational progress and interest in Nigeria.
Courses taught/co-ordinated:
EDU 224 Educational Technology.
EDU 325 Teaching Practice 1
EDU 425 Teaching Practice 11
EDU 451 Project(Undergraduates)
EDU 570A Instructional Design
EDU 0571 Educational Technology.
EDU 572A Introduction to Learning Materials for the Exceptional and Gifted Children.
EDU 573B Information and Communication Technology and Education.
EDU 575 Seminars in Educational Technology.
EDU 590 Project (Post Gradates)Via: University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)