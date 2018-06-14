The messy divorce and marriage problem between Nollywood movie producer Daniel Ademinokan and his ex-wife actress Doris Simeon is getting messier daily.Few hours after Daniel Ademinokan released the photo of his son in order to turn down the media hype his controversial lifestyle is generating, Doris Simeon has started speaking up quietly.Few hours ago, an allegedly forged court document that Daniel used to divorce his wife a while back has been released.According to Doris Simeon’s lawyer, the document used in the divorce is fake.We learnt that Daniel Ademinokan tricked Doris into moving out of their rented apartment in Magodo estate to live with a friend.He lied to her that he needed to seal some deals in Abuja in order to raise money to pay their expensive rent.She believed him and moved to her friend’s place.