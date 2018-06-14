Pages: [1]   Go Down

Lagos Business School - Fundraising Dinner Records N50m Boost for LBS Endowment Fund
Over 50 million naira was donated to the Lagos Business School endowment fund by alumni during the first LBS Endowment Fundraising Dinner which held on October 5 at the Wheatbaker Hotel in Lagos.

Lagos Business School (LBS)
