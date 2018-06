(90% should get this right)A conversation between Akpors & EkaitteAkpors: How old are u?Ekaitte: A Woman never tells her age.Akpors: Just tell me your age.Ekaitte: Since I was 18, I never told anyone my age.Akpors: But I will make sure I know your age in days.Ekaitte: How can u do that while for the last 10 years nobody ever made me say my age?Akpors got her age instantly.What is Ekaitte's age?