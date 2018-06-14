[float=left][/float]Don Jazzy shuts down PoP night club Months after opening his night club, PoP, in Victoria Island, Mavin CEO and ace music producer Don Jazzy has shut it down. Heard he shut down the club down after realizing running a music label is different from running a night club.PoP was shut down because it wasn't making money as expected. Heard some people will show up at the club just to take photos with him and leave. Also, some important people will buy drinks and not pay. Naija people sef. Lol. Well, he has shut the club down to concentrate fully on his music label.