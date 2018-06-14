Pages: [1]   Go Down

Lagos Business School - LBSAA Elects New Vice President
Mr Wole Oshin, CEP 9, the managing director of Custodian and Allied Insurance Plc was on Saturday, at the Governing Council meeting of the Lagos Business School Alumni Association (LBSAA) unanimously elected the new vice-president of the association.

Via: Lagos Business School (LBS)
