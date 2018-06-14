Jun 14, 2018, 12:57 AM
Funny Joke: What is FATE?
Topic: Funny Joke: What is FATE? (Read 945 times)
Emmy Baba
Commando
Posts: 1405
N
Funny Joke: What is FATE?
May 07, 2013, 08:17 PM »
FATE:
is when your Boy Friend is from IJEBU and he is studying Economics. You know what I mean? LOL
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
Re: Funny Joke: What is FATE?
May 08, 2013, 09:36 AM »
Ijebu man studying Economics, na double wahala for him girlfriend be that ooo...lol
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
Re: Funny Joke: What is FATE?
May 13, 2013, 11:44 PM »
I totally agree with this. That is double stinginess. No girl should date such a person cos it'll be real punishment.
Folami David
Commando
Posts: 14923
N
Re: Funny Joke: What is FATE?
May 14, 2013, 08:50 PM »
Hahahahaha The way you guys think about this things sef. This is superb and creative. Nyc one...
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
Re: Funny Joke: What is FATE?
May 19, 2013, 11:17 PM »
Being Ijebu alone is enough stinginess. Adding studying economics to the equation is just suicide.
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Posts: 4414
N
Re: Funny Joke: What is FATE?
Dec 24, 2013, 08:03 PM »
That is DOUBLE STINGINESS o! I pity his girlfriend
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
Re: Funny Joke: What is FATE?
Jan 13, 2014, 01:23 AM »
Ijebu and studying economics is the worst of them stinginess. Pls keep up the jokes and we the readers cannot quit laughing.
