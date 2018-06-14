Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: What is FATE?  (Read 945 times)

Emmy Baba

Funny Joke: What is FATE?
« on: May 07, 2013, 08:17 PM »
FATE: is when your Boy Friend is from IJEBU and he is studying Economics. You know what I mean? LOL
Logged

emezico

Re: Funny Joke: What is FATE?
« Reply #1 on: May 08, 2013, 09:36 AM »
Ijebu man studying Economics, na double wahala for him girlfriend be that ooo...lol
Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: What is FATE?
« Reply #2 on: May 13, 2013, 11:44 PM »
I totally agree with this. That is double stinginess. No girl should date such a person cos it'll be real punishment.
Logged

Folami David

Re: Funny Joke: What is FATE?
« Reply #3 on: May 14, 2013, 08:50 PM »
Hahahahaha The way you guys think about this things sef. This is superb and creative. Nyc one...
Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: What is FATE?
« Reply #4 on: May 19, 2013, 11:17 PM »
Being Ijebu alone is enough stinginess. Adding studying economics to the equation is just suicide.
Logged

Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: What is FATE?
« Reply #5 on: Dec 24, 2013, 08:03 PM »
That is DOUBLE STINGINESS o! I pity his girlfriend
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: What is FATE?
« Reply #6 on: Jan 13, 2014, 01:23 AM »
Ijebu and studying economics is the worst of them stinginess. Pls keep up the jokes and we the readers cannot quit laughing.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 