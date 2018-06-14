Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lagos Business School - Professor Epie Proposes Family-Responsible Management to Organisations  (Read 236 times)

LBS

Lagos Business School - Professor Epie Proposes Family-Responsible Management to Organisations
« on: May 08, 2013, 05:32 PM »
Lagos Business School faculty, Professor Chantal Epie has called for the protection of the Nigerian family through laws designed to encourage family-responsible management, especially in the private sector. She said this while delivering her inaugural…

Via: Lagos Business School (LBS)
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 