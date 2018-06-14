[float=left][/float] A raging controversy trails one of the P-Square twins Paul Okoye; as Sahara Reporters claim in a story that he (Paul Okoye) has abandoned a 19 year old Miss Elshama Benson Igbanoi and a newly born child said to be Paul’s baby in a London hospital.According to Sahara Reporters, Paul Okoye is denying fathering the child and is insisting on paternity tests to prove his innocence.Sahara Reporters claim they have spoken to the woman’s father, Benson Igbanoi, in Abuja who they say revealed that he had sent several emails to P Square concerning his daughter’s pregnancy for him, but had received no response.“Ms. Elshama insists that she never slept with any man except for P2, adding that she lost her virginity to him when she was 17 years old”, Sahara Reporters, writes.While the paternity controversy continues, Sahara Reporters, say the London hospital where Elshama gave birth has not received any payments with bills now over £5,000.Efforts to reach PSquare’s publicist on phone has been futile as he had not picked up his calls. However a statement from Psquare’s camp is expected soon.