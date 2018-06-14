Via: Covenant University, Ota

To ensure that Covenant University is on the path of achieving the mandate of becoming one of the top ten leading world-class University in the next ten years (1 of 10 in 10), the proprietor base of the University embarked on a Quality Assurance visit to assess her operational systemsThe Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCWW), through her Education Commission on Tuesday, April 16, 2013 began a four-day quality assurance visit to various departments and units of the University.At a brief meeting with the core Management Team of the University, the Quality Assurance (QA) Team Leader and Education Secretary of the Commission, Professor Aize Obayan, said that the visit was at the instance of the Chancellor and Chairman Board of Regents of the University, Dr. David Oyedepo, in line with the Vision that established the University.The purpose according to her was to see how the University was poised to achieve the mandate, adding that, “An internal review like this is to see how we ought to do things. We need not wait for the external context to be told how to do things.”The QA team leader noted that though the visit was an in-house quality assurance assessment, high standards would be put in place for others to follow. “It is not about comparing ourselves, but doing what we know how to do best till reputation is built”, she explained.Also speaking at the meeting, a member of the team, Professor Enoch Oyawoye from Landmark University stressed that the visit was to: ”identify and maximize the areas of strength, while minimizing the areas of weakness”.Another member of the team also from Landmark University, Professor Jones Adeniyi explained that Covenant University was already a standard for judging other Universities and advised that the flame of progress should not be allowed to go down.In his remark, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charles Korede Ayo, explained that the Management Team is not resting on its oars since it was given the mandate of 1 of 10 in 10. He noted that Management has adopted the parameters set by two of the world university ranking bodies in order to achieve the mandate before the set time.The visiting team later met with the Heads of Departments and Units to explain the purpose of the exercise and the expectation from them. The team had earlier visited Landmark University, Omu-Aran to carry out the same assignment.