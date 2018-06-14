09:00 Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (Chair - Dr. Nicolas Anuku)



New Frontiers in Nanoscience and Nanotechnology - Dr. Peter Ngene (DELFT)

09:45 Processing of Nanostructured Materials and Nanofibres - Prof. Gabriel Osinkolu (CERD/OAU)

10:30 Coffee Break

11:00 Organic and Flexible Electronics (Chair Dr. Zebaze Kana)



Flexible and Organic Electronic Structures - Dr. Babaniyi Babatope (OAU)

11:45 Organic Solar Cells and Light Emitting Devices - Dr. Zebaze Kana (SHESTCO/KWASU)

12:30 Open Discussion

13:00 Lunch

14:00 Renewable and Non-Renewable Energy (Chair - Prof. Gabriel Osinkolu)



Renewable and Non-Renewable Energy in Nigeria - Dr Niyi Olubiyi (AUST)

14:45 The Challenges and Opportunities for the Oil and Gas Industry in Nigeria: From Upstream to Downstream - Prof. Godwin Chukwu (AUST)

15:30 Tea Break

16:00 Advanced Manufacturing and Materials Selection & Design (Chair - Dr. Gbenga Olusunle)



New Frontiers in Manufacturing Science and Technology - Prof. Ibhadode (Uniben)

16:45 New Frontiers in Materials Selection and CAD/CAM - Dr. A.R. Adetunji (PEDI)

17:30 Open Discussion