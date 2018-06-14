AUST and the National Agency for Science and Engineering (NASENI
) under the auspices of the World Bank Step B programme are holding a joint workshop on the theme "". The workshop starts on 29/04/2013 and runs until 03/05/2013 at the AUST campus.
The agenda for the workshop is as follows:
Monday 29 April 2013
| 09:00
| Opening session (Chair - Prof. Olusegun Adewoye)
| 09:00
| Welcome and opening remarks - Prof. Wole Soboyejo, President, AUST
| 09:05
| Welcome and opening remarks - Dr. Mohammed Haruna, DG NASENI
| 09:10
| Context for Industry week and workshop - Dr. Tunde Adekola, World Bank
| 09:15
| Keynote lecture 1 - New Frontiers in Computational Modelling and Advanced Manufacturing - Prof. Kunle Olukotun (Stanford University)
| 10:00
| Keynote lecture 2 - New Frontiers in Nanoscience and Advanced Manufacturing for African Development - Prof. Wole Soboyejo (AUST and Princeton University)
| 10:45
| Open Discussion
| 11:00
| Coffee Break
| 11:30
| Business Plan and Innovation Competition (Chair - Ms. Rosaline Agiamoh)
| 14:00
| Distinguished Lecture and Plenary Session I (Chair - Prof. Godwin Chukwu)
Introduction of Distinguished Lecturer - Dr Emmanuel Egbogah (Emerald)
| 14:05
| Dr Emmanuel Egbogah (Emerald)
| 15:00
| Open Discussion
| 15:30
| Tea Break
| 16:00
| New Frontiers in Advanced Manufacturing (Chair - Dr Mohammed Haruna, Acting DG NASENI)
Advanced Manufacturing Capacity in Nigeria - Prof. Olusegun Adewoye (AUST)
| 16:45
| Industrial Perspectives
| 17:30
| Open Discussion
| 18:00
| Closing Remarks
Tuesday 30 April 2013
| 09:00
| Design and Innovation I (Chair - Prof. Akii Ibhadode)
| 09:00
| Prof. David Turnbull(Atopia Research)
| 09:45
| Mrs. Ngozi Bell (U.S. Small Business Agency)
| 10:30
| Open Discussion
| 11:00
| Coffee Break
| 11:30
| Design and Innovation II (Chair - Dr. Mohammed Dauda)
Educational and Industrial Applications of Mechantronics - Peter Sengpiel (FESTO)
| 12:15
| Science, Technology and Innovation Policy - Dr. Willie Siyanbola (NACETEM)
| 13:00
| Lunch
| 14:00
| Green Composites I (Chair Prof. Abel Olorunisola)
Natural Fibre - Reinforced Composites - Prof. Holmer Savastano (University of Sao Paulo)
| 14:45
| Green Composites for Automotive Applications - Dr. Mohammed Dauda
| 15:30
| Tea Break
| 16:00
| Green Composites II (Chair Prof. Holmer Savastano)
| 16:30
| Green Composites from Waste Materials - Prof. Abel Olorunisola (University of Ibadan)
| 17:15
| Holistic Approach to Sustainable Materials - Prof. Wole Soboyejo (AUST and Princeton)
| 18:00
| Closing Remarks
Wednesday 1 May 2013
| 09:00
| Artificial Intelligence (Chair - Prof. Kunle Olukotun)
Nigerian Capacity in Artificial Intelligence - Dr Mohammed Haruna (Acting DG, NASENI)
| 09:45
| New Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence - Prof. Lehel Csato (BBU Cluj-Napoca)
| 10:30
| Coffee Break
| 11:00
| Bioinspired Design (Chair - Prof. David Turnbull)
Bioinspired Design of Aerospace Structures - Prof. Leo Daniel (KWASU)
| 11:45
| Bioinspired Design of Multifunctional Structures - Prof. Nima Rahbar (WPI)
| 12:30
| Open Discussion
| 13:00
| Lunch
| 14:00
| Bio-Nanotechnology and Bio-Nanoscience (Chair - Prof. Michael Adikwu)
Biosynthesis and Conjugation of Gold Nanoparticles - Dr. Shola Odusanya (SHESTCO/AUST)
| 14:45
| Biosynthesis of Magnetite Nanoparticles - Dr. Nicolas Anuku (Princeton and Bronx College, CUNY)
| 15:30
| Tea Break
| 16:00
| BioMEMS and Nanoparticles (Chair - Dr Shola Odusanya)
| 16:30
| BioMEMS and Nanoparticles for Cancer Detection and Treatment - Dr. Yusuf Oni (Bechter Dickenson)
| 17:15
| Nanoparticle Formulations for Applications in Pharmacy - Dr. Udoma Osonwa (Nnamdi Azikiwe)
| 18:00
| Closing Remarks
Thursday 2 May 2013
| 09:00
| Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (Chair - Dr. Nicolas Anuku)
New Frontiers in Nanoscience and Nanotechnology - Dr. Peter Ngene (DELFT)
| 09:45
| Processing of Nanostructured Materials and Nanofibres - Prof. Gabriel Osinkolu (CERD/OAU)
| 10:30
| Coffee Break
| 11:00
| Organic and Flexible Electronics (Chair Dr. Zebaze Kana)
Flexible and Organic Electronic Structures - Dr. Babaniyi Babatope (OAU)
| 11:45
| Organic Solar Cells and Light Emitting Devices - Dr. Zebaze Kana (SHESTCO/KWASU)
| 12:30
| Open Discussion
| 13:00
| Lunch
| 14:00
| Renewable and Non-Renewable Energy (Chair - Prof. Gabriel Osinkolu)
Renewable and Non-Renewable Energy in Nigeria - Dr Niyi Olubiyi (AUST)
| 14:45
| The Challenges and Opportunities for the Oil and Gas Industry in Nigeria: From Upstream to Downstream - Prof. Godwin Chukwu (AUST)
| 15:30
| Tea Break
| 16:00
| Advanced Manufacturing and Materials Selection & Design (Chair - Dr. Gbenga Olusunle)
New Frontiers in Manufacturing Science and Technology - Prof. Ibhadode (Uniben)
| 16:45
| New Frontiers in Materials Selection and CAD/CAM - Dr. A.R. Adetunji (PEDI)
| 17:30
| Open Discussion
| 18:00
| Closing Remarks
Friday 3 May 2013
| 09:00
| Alternative Energy (Chair - Dr. Babaniyi Babatope)
Small-scale Hydro-power - Dr. Gbenga Olusunle (EMDI)
| 09:45
| New Frontiers in the Application of Solar Energy - Dr. Niyi Olubiyi (AUST)
| 10:30
| Open Discussion
| 11:00
| Industrial Interactions with Students and Alumni
| 13:00
| Fourth Nelson Mandela Institution (NMI) Distinguished Lecture (Chair - Mr. Bonnaventure Mbida-Essama, NMI CEO)
Lessons on Innovation from Stanford and Silicon Valley - Prof. Kunle Olukotun (Stanford University)
| 14:00
| Presentations by AUST Students/Innovators
- Vitalis Anye Chioh - Organic Light Emitting Devices
- Danyuo Yiporo - BioMEMS for Cancer Treatment
- John David Obayemi and Stella Dozie Nwachukwu - Nanoparticles for Cancer Detection and Treatment
- Bimbo Feyisara Adedeji - Microparticles for Drug Eluting Stents and Tissue Engineering
- Kiemute Oyibo and Tabot Arreytambe - Wireless Technology and Platforms for E-learning
| 15:30
| Poster Session and Tea Break
| 16:00
| Panel Summaries (Chair - Dr. Mohammed Dauda)
| 17:00
| Presentations by Innovation Competition Winners (Chairs - Ms. Rosaline Agiamoh and Mrs Ngozi Bell, SBA)
| 18:00
| Closing Remarks - Prof. Wole Soboyejo (AUST President) and Dr. Mohammed Haruna (Acting DG, NASENI)