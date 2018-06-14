Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: NASENI/AUST WORKSHOP PROGRAMME (29/04/2013 - 03/05/2013)  (Read 263 times)

AUSTAbuja

NASENI/AUST WORKSHOP PROGRAMME (29/04/2013 - 03/05/2013)
« on: May 10, 2013, 09:31 PM »
 AUST and the National Agency for Science and Engineering (NASENI) under the auspices of the World Bank Step B programme are holding a joint workshop on the theme "". The workshop starts on 29/04/2013 and runs until 03/05/2013 at the AUST campus.

The agenda for the workshop is as follows:

Monday 29 April 2013  
09:00 Opening session (Chair - Prof. Olusegun Adewoye)
09:00 Welcome and opening remarks - Prof. Wole Soboyejo, President, AUST
09:05 Welcome and opening remarks - Dr. Mohammed Haruna, DG NASENI
09:10 Context for Industry week and workshop - Dr. Tunde Adekola, World Bank
09:15 Keynote lecture 1 - New Frontiers in Computational Modelling and Advanced Manufacturing - Prof. Kunle Olukotun (Stanford University)
10:00 Keynote lecture 2 - New Frontiers in Nanoscience and Advanced Manufacturing for African Development - Prof. Wole Soboyejo (AUST and Princeton University)
10:45 Open Discussion
11:00 Coffee Break
11:30 Business Plan and Innovation Competition (Chair - Ms. Rosaline Agiamoh)
14:00 Distinguished Lecture and Plenary Session I (Chair - Prof. Godwin Chukwu)

Introduction of Distinguished Lecturer - Dr Emmanuel Egbogah (Emerald)
14:05 Dr Emmanuel Egbogah (Emerald)
15:00 Open Discussion
15:30 Tea Break
16:00 New Frontiers in Advanced Manufacturing (Chair - Dr Mohammed Haruna, Acting DG NASENI)

Advanced Manufacturing Capacity in Nigeria - Prof. Olusegun Adewoye (AUST)
16:45 Industrial Perspectives
17:30 Open Discussion
18:00 Closing Remarks
 

Tuesday 30 April 2013  
09:00 Design and Innovation I (Chair - Prof. Akii Ibhadode)
09:00 Prof. David Turnbull(Atopia Research)
09:45 Mrs. Ngozi Bell (U.S. Small Business Agency)
10:30 Open Discussion
11:00 Coffee Break
11:30 Design and Innovation II (Chair - Dr. Mohammed Dauda)

Educational and Industrial Applications of Mechantronics - Peter Sengpiel (FESTO)
12:15 Science, Technology and Innovation Policy - Dr. Willie Siyanbola (NACETEM)
13:00 Lunch
14:00 Green Composites I (Chair Prof. Abel Olorunisola)

Natural Fibre - Reinforced Composites - Prof. Holmer Savastano (University of Sao Paulo)
14:45 Green Composites for Automotive Applications - Dr. Mohammed Dauda
15:30 Tea Break
16:00 Green Composites II (Chair Prof. Holmer Savastano)
16:30 Green Composites from Waste Materials - Prof. Abel Olorunisola (University of Ibadan)
17:15 Holistic Approach to Sustainable Materials - Prof. Wole Soboyejo (AUST and Princeton)
18:00 Closing Remarks
 

Wednesday 1 May 2013  
09:00 Artificial Intelligence (Chair - Prof. Kunle Olukotun)

Nigerian Capacity in Artificial Intelligence - Dr Mohammed Haruna (Acting DG, NASENI)
09:45 New Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence - Prof. Lehel Csato (BBU Cluj-Napoca)
10:30 Coffee Break
11:00 Bioinspired Design (Chair - Prof. David Turnbull)

Bioinspired Design of Aerospace Structures - Prof. Leo Daniel (KWASU)
11:45 Bioinspired Design of Multifunctional Structures - Prof. Nima Rahbar (WPI)
12:30 Open Discussion
13:00 Lunch
14:00 Bio-Nanotechnology and Bio-Nanoscience (Chair - Prof. Michael Adikwu)

Biosynthesis and Conjugation of Gold Nanoparticles - Dr. Shola Odusanya (SHESTCO/AUST)
14:45 Biosynthesis of Magnetite Nanoparticles - Dr. Nicolas Anuku (Princeton and Bronx College, CUNY)
15:30 Tea Break
16:00 BioMEMS and Nanoparticles (Chair - Dr Shola Odusanya)
16:30 BioMEMS and Nanoparticles for Cancer Detection and Treatment - Dr. Yusuf Oni (Bechter Dickenson)
17:15 Nanoparticle Formulations for Applications in Pharmacy - Dr. Udoma Osonwa (Nnamdi Azikiwe)
18:00 Closing Remarks
 

Thursday 2 May 2013  
09:00 Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (Chair - Dr. Nicolas Anuku)

New Frontiers in Nanoscience and Nanotechnology - Dr. Peter Ngene (DELFT)
09:45 Processing of Nanostructured Materials and Nanofibres - Prof. Gabriel Osinkolu (CERD/OAU)
10:30 Coffee Break
11:00 Organic and Flexible Electronics (Chair Dr. Zebaze Kana)

Flexible and Organic Electronic Structures - Dr. Babaniyi Babatope (OAU)
11:45 Organic Solar Cells and Light Emitting Devices - Dr. Zebaze Kana (SHESTCO/KWASU)
12:30 Open Discussion
13:00 Lunch
14:00 Renewable and Non-Renewable Energy (Chair - Prof. Gabriel Osinkolu)

Renewable and Non-Renewable Energy in Nigeria - Dr Niyi Olubiyi (AUST)
14:45 The Challenges and Opportunities for the Oil and Gas Industry in Nigeria: From Upstream to Downstream - Prof. Godwin Chukwu (AUST)
15:30 Tea Break
16:00 Advanced Manufacturing and Materials Selection & Design (Chair - Dr. Gbenga Olusunle)

New Frontiers in Manufacturing Science and Technology - Prof. Ibhadode (Uniben)
16:45 New Frontiers in Materials Selection and CAD/CAM - Dr. A.R. Adetunji (PEDI)
17:30 Open Discussion
18:00 Closing Remarks
 

Friday 3 May 2013  
09:00 Alternative Energy (Chair - Dr. Babaniyi Babatope)

Small-scale Hydro-power - Dr. Gbenga Olusunle (EMDI)
09:45 New Frontiers in the Application of Solar Energy - Dr. Niyi Olubiyi (AUST)
10:30 Open Discussion
11:00 Industrial Interactions with Students and Alumni
13:00 Fourth Nelson Mandela Institution (NMI) Distinguished Lecture (Chair - Mr. Bonnaventure Mbida-Essama, NMI CEO)

Lessons on Innovation from Stanford and Silicon Valley - Prof. Kunle Olukotun (Stanford University)
14:00 Presentations by AUST Students/Innovators
  • Vitalis Anye Chioh - Organic Light Emitting Devices
  • Danyuo Yiporo - BioMEMS for Cancer Treatment
  • John David Obayemi and Stella Dozie Nwachukwu - Nanoparticles for Cancer Detection and Treatment
  • Bimbo Feyisara Adedeji - Microparticles for Drug Eluting Stents and Tissue Engineering
  • Kiemute Oyibo and Tabot Arreytambe - Wireless Technology and Platforms for E-learning
15:30 Poster Session and Tea Break
16:00 Panel Summaries (Chair - Dr. Mohammed Dauda)
17:00 Presentations by Innovation Competition Winners (Chairs - Ms. Rosaline Agiamoh and Mrs Ngozi Bell, SBA)
18:00 Closing Remarks - Prof. Wole Soboyejo (AUST President) and Dr. Mohammed Haruna (Acting DG, NASENI)
 



Via: African University of Science & Technology, Abuja (AUST)
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 