Jun 14, 2018, 01:41 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
Nigerian Admission & Campus Updates
»
Lagos Business School - New movie portrays life of St Jose Maria
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Lagos Business School - New movie portrays life of St Jose Maria (Read 239 times)
LBS
Freelancer
Posts: 191
N
View Inventory
Send Money To LBS
N
Lagos Business School - New movie portrays life of St Jose Maria
«
on:
May 11, 2013, 08:31 PM »
Recently, a Hollywood movie, “There Be Dragons”, written and directed by award-winning director Roland Joffe (the Mission, Killing Fields) was released. In this movie, which is based on actual events, one of the characters is that of St. Josemaria.…
Via: Lagos Business School (LBS)
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
Nigerian Admission & Campus Updates
»
Lagos Business School - New movie portrays life of St Jose Maria
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2