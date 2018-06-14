Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Second Child  (Read 310 times)

Beyonce Is Pregnant With Second Child
Beyonce Knowles and her husband Jay-Z are set to welcome their second baby soon.
According to several UK-based tabloids, the 31-year-old singer is pregnant.
Beyonce gave birth to her first child, Baby Blue Ivy Carter in January 2012.
In a recent interview, the mother of one said she is willing to give her 18-month old baby daughter some company.
“I would like more children. I think my daughter needs some company. I definitely love being a big sister .’ - said Beyonce in the interview.
Nice to know.
Re: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Second Child
The pregnancy is a very good news to the world. Congratz to her and her husband. It's good she married before getting pregnant like this.
