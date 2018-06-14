Via: Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (OAU)

Mrs. Josephine Aderonke Akeredolu whose appointment as the new Bursar of Obafemi Awolowo University was confirmed by the Governing Council was born in Badagry, Lagos State on 8November, 1956. She attended Holy Child College, Ikoyi, Lagos between 1970 and 1974 and Federal School of Arts and Science, Victoria Island, Lagos between 1976 and 1978. She gained admission to the University of Lagos in 1978 where she obtained B.Sc (Hons) in Accounting in 1981, before proceeding to Toronto School of Business in Canada where she obtained a Diploma in Micro-Computer in Business Application in 1989. She then capped it all with a Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in 2002.Mrs Akeredolu joined the services of Obafemi Awolowo University as Accountant II on 9August, 1982 and was posted to the Cash Office of the Bursary Department. She rose through the ranks and became the Director, Directorate of Treasury and Systems Administration in October, 2007. Between April 16, 2012 and 8May, 2013, Mrs. Akeredolu acted as the Bursar before her new appointment as the substantive Bursar of the University with effect from 9May, 2013.Mrs Akeredolu is a member of many professional associations including. Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (lCAN), Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), U.K, and Institute of Data Processing Management of Nigeria(MIDPM).She has attended a number of conferences, workshops and seminars both within and outside the country where she delivered papers.Married to the incumbent Dean, Faculty of Technology, Professor FunsoAlabaAkeredolu, Mrs. Akeredolu is blessed with three children.