Via: Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (OAU)

The Faculty Board of Science at her meeting in May 2013 declared Dr. A. S. Adekunle of the Department of Chemistry as the winner of 2012 Dapo Afolabi Most Productive Science Scholar (DAMPSS) prize having met the requirements for the award. The award was instituted by Professor Dapo Afolabi, the former Head of Service, Federal Republic of Nigeria.A plaque and a certificate were presented by the Dean, Prof. W. S. Muse to Dr. Adekunle who has made sufficient and adequate internationally recognized contributions to his field of study. Responding, Dr. Adekunle appreciated the initiative of the Selection Committee of the Faculty, and all those who had contributed to his successes in his academic pursuit.Meanwhile, invitation for applications for the award for 2012/2013 session is hereby advertised.The award recipient will be announced on or before July 2014.