Study in Ukraine 2011
Ukraine Universities Admission for Undergraduate and Master Applicant.
It is our great pleasure to announce to student that we have started to accept Applications
for 2011 Academic year for Undergraduate, Master and Preparatory Medium.
Invitation Letters for September-November 2011 will be issued at full swing.
When you received your Invitation Letter, you will prepare your documents required for visa and submit to
Ukraine Embassy in your country or the country where you which to get your Visa.
You can also contact BAN-COMPANY Come Study In Ukrainian University for your Visa procurement.
Undergraduate requirement:
Copy of International passport and Senior Secondary School result (or it equivalent).
Master requirement:
Copy of International passport, Senior Secondary School result and University Certificate.
Students who wish to come Study in Ukraine should contact http://www.comestudyinukraine.com
now
or apply online to secure their Admission / Invitation letter of study.
We guarantee you high quality European standard education in Universities of Ukraine
Thanks
Please fill the Application Form.
We wish you Best of Luck
Contact Us
Members of Staff
1. Head
Eng.Michael.S,
General Secretary
Head of the Secretariat
Tel +380(93)129 258 2
E-mail: generalsecretarysiu@gmail.com
2. Miss.Becky.A,
Deputy Secretary-General
Delegate
Tel +380(63)665 971 6
E-mail: deputysecretarygeneralsiu@gmail.com
View Profile
http://www.comestudyinukraine.com
Skype Name: studyinukraine1
Opening hours:
8.30 - 12.00 and 14.00 - 17.00
E-mail us your questions or comments
We guarantee you high quality European standard education in Universities of Ukraine
Thanks