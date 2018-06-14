The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has commenced admission exercises into her Postgraduate Programmes for the 2013/2014 Academic Session. Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the following Postgraduate Programmes of the Federal University of Technology, Akure for the 2013/2014 academic sessionPreambleThe School of Postgraduate Studies As part of its Vision and Mission in terms of the development of high-level skilled manpower for the country, Council of The Federal University of Technology, Akure approved the establishment of the Board of Postgraduate Studies in 1986, which metamorphosed into School of Postgraduate Studies in 1994.In pursuance of the primary objectives of the Federal Government for the establishment of the Universities of Technology, the Postgraduate Programmes of The Federal University of Technology, Akure are intended to consolidate and build upon the solid intellectual and technological foundations which the undergraduate courses in the University have been most carefully designed to achieve. The need for purposeful and functional education, which fosters technology for self-reliance, as an antidote to under-development, is the underlying principle for the design of specific Postgraduate Programmes in the various Schools of the University. The mission of the School of Postgraduate Studies includes the development and offering of academic and professional programmes leading to the award of postgraduate diplomas and higher degrees which emphasize planning, adaptive and productive skills in the engineering, scientific, agricultural, environmental and allied professional disciplines. Within the context of these general objectives therefore, graduate students of The Federal University of Technology, Akure are trained to:(i) Have a very sound and an in-depth knowledge of the basic principles underlying the body of knowledge they are being trained to master;(ii) Develop a broad analytical mind that would enhance major intellectual and technological breakthrough to improve the lot of man and the society, through basic and need-driven research programmes; and(iii) Be adequately versed in their discipline, and be competent to impart the knowledge on others in a conducive academic environment to ensure the continued existence of the system. It is worth mentioning that our admission policy reflects 60% undergraduate and 40% postgraduate supported by highly qualified academic staff.Visit the link below for detailed information about the available programmes, eligibility requirements, and application practicalities.