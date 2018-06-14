Jun 14, 2018, 01:42 AM
FUTO 2013/2014 Post-Graduate Application Has Commenced
FUTO 2013/2014 Post-Graduate Application Has Commenced
nReporter
FUTO 2013/2014 Post-Graduate Application Has Commenced
May 16, 2013, 08:07 PM »
The Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) has commenced her Post-Graduate (PG) Application for 2013/2014 academic session. The Postgraduate School (PGS), the Center for Continuing Education (CCE) and the Center for Women, Gender and Development Studies (CWGDS), FUTO invite applications from suitably qualified candidates for consideration for admission into their various Diploma, Masters and Doctoral Degree program for the 2013/2014 academic session.
For more information click the links below
- Postgraduate:
Federal University Of Technology Owerri - FUTO Postgraduate Admission Portal
- Postgraduate Weekend:
Postgraduate(Weekend)
- Center for Women Gender:
Centre for Women Gender & Development Studies programmes
FUTO 2013/2014 Post-Graduate Application Has Commenced
