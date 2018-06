This is to inform prospective applicants, (WHO MUST BE 16 YEARS OLD by 1st October 2013), seeking admission into the undergraduate degree programmes of the University of Ibadan for the 2013/2014 academic session through the UTME Examinations and Direct Entry exercise that the following are the approved programmes/courses currently offered at the University:LIST OF APPROVED PROGRAMMES/COURSESCOLLEGE OF MEDICINE- MEDICINE & SURGERY (MBBS)- DENTISTRY- PHYSIOLOGY- PHYSIOTHERAPY- NURSING SCIENCE- BIOCHEMISTRY- MEDICAL LABORATRY SCIENCE- HUMAN NUTRITION & DIETETICSFACULTY OF PHARMACY- PHARMACYFACULTY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY- AQUACULTURE AND FISHERIES MANAGEMENT- AGRICULTURAL EXTENSION & RURAL DEVELOPMENT- AGRONOMY- FOREST RESOURCES MANAGEMENT- WILDLIFE & ECOTOURISM MANAGEMENT- CROP PROTECTION AND ENVIROMENTAL BIOLOGY- AGRICULTURAL ECONOMICS- ANIMAL SCIENCEFACULTY OF VETERINARY MEDICINE- VETERINARY MEDICINEFACULTY OF SCIENCE- ANTHROPOLOGY- ARCHAEOLOGY- BOTANY- CHEMISTRY- COMPUTER SCIENCE- INDUSTRIAL CHEMISTRY- GEOGRAPHY- GEOLOGY- MATHEMATICS- MICROBIOLOGY- PHYSICS- STATISTICS- ZOOLOGYFACULTY OF ARTS- ARCHAEOLOGY- ANTHROPOLOGY- ARABIC LANGUAGE & LITERATURE- COMMUNICATION & LANGUAGE ARTS- CLASSICS- ENGLISH- EUROPEAN STUDIES:- French- German- Russian- HISTORY- ISLAMIC STUDIES- LINGUISTICS- YORUBA- IGBO- PHILOSOPHY- RELIGIOUS STUDIES- . THEATRE ARTS- MUSICFACULTY OF EDUCATION- ADULT EDUCATION- EDUCATIONAL MANAGEMENT- GUIDIANCE& COUNSELLING- HEALTH EDUCATION- HUMAN KINETICS- LIBRARY&INFORMATION STUDIES- SPECIAL EDUCATIONTEACHER EDUCATION:- Arts- Pre-Primary- Science- Social ScienceFACULTY OF THE SOCIAL SCIENCES- ECONOMICS- GEOGRAPHY- POLITICAL SCIENCE- SOCIOLOGY- PSYCHOLOGYFACULTY OF TECHNOLOGY- AGRICULTURAL & ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING- MECHANICAL ENGINEERING- ELECTRICAL/ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING- CIVIL ENGINEERING- PETROLEUM ENGINEERING- INDUSTRIAL & PRODUCTION ENGINEERING- FOOD TECHNOLOGY- WOOD PRODUCTS ENGINEERINGFACULTY OF LAW- LAWProspective applicants may also visit the University of Ibadan web site www.ui.edu.ng , visit the Undergraduate Admissions Office or check the respective departments’ prospectus for more information on the approved programmes and the requirements for admission.Candidates are further requested to note that they must not be less than 16 years on 1st October of the year of admission before they can be admitted.