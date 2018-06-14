Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Boyfriend and Girlfriend Chat  (Read 1070 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: Boyfriend and Girlfriend Chat
« on: May 17, 2013, 07:23 PM »
Girl: Babe, delete her. I don't like her.
Boy: Okay, no problem. I deleted her for you.
Girl: Don't talk to her. I don't trust you guys talking.
Boy: Okay, I won't talk to her, baby.
Girl: Don't chill with her. I don't feel comfortable with it.
Boy: Alright, I won't see her so you don't have to worry.
Girl: You better not be flirting with any other girls.
Boy: I'm not, baby. I don't even talk to much girls anymore. Boy: Babe, delete him. I don't like him.
Girl: But I've known him for awhile. He's like a brother to me.
Boy: Don't talk to him. I don't trust you guys talking.
Girl: But we're just friends. There's nothing going on.
Boy: Don't chill with him. I don't feel comfortable with it.
Girl: But we chill in the same circle of friends, it's not like he doesn't know about you.
Boy: You better not be flirting with any other guys.
Girl: They're not flirting with me, they're just being friendly...

Ahahaha, ladies want guys to do their will,but they give excuses when its their turn to do for guys!!!

True or False?
Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: Boyfriend and Girlfriend Chat
« Reply #1 on: May 19, 2013, 10:35 PM »
Hahahahha This kind of conversation always make readers laugh no matter what. Very hillarious I must say.
Jafar Anka

Re: Funny Joke: Boyfriend and Girlfriend Chat
« Reply #2 on: May 26, 2013, 06:12 PM »
Very funny
Folami David

Re: Funny Joke: Boyfriend and Girlfriend Chat
« Reply #3 on: Jun 05, 2013, 01:39 PM »
Ladies and Guys chat are always funny at times. Things like this is always amusing. I agree totally big time.
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: Boyfriend and Girlfriend Chat
« Reply #4 on: Jan 06, 2014, 01:43 PM »
Overtrue is worrying this one. There is no form of lie at all in this one o.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: Boyfriend and Girlfriend Chat
« Reply #5 on: Jan 11, 2014, 11:41 AM »
That is why Beyonce said Girls run the world. It is true.
