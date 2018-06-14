Girl: Babe, delete her. I don't like her.Boy: Okay, no problem. I deleted her for you.Girl: Don't talk to her. I don't trust you guys talking.Boy: Okay, I won't talk to her, baby.Girl: Don't chill with her. I don't feel comfortable with it.Boy: Alright, I won't see her so you don't have to worry.Girl: You better not be flirting with any other girls.Boy: I'm not, baby. I don't even talk to much girls anymore. Boy: Babe, delete him. I don't like him.Girl: But I've known him for awhile. He's like a brother to me.Boy: Don't talk to him. I don't trust you guys talking.Girl: But we're just friends. There's nothing going on.Boy: Don't chill with him. I don't feel comfortable with it.Girl: But we chill in the same circle of friends, it's not like he doesn't know about you.Boy: You better not be flirting with any other guys.Girl: They're not flirting with me, they're just being friendly...Ahahaha, ladies want guys to do their will,but they give excuses when its their turn to do for guys!!!True or False?