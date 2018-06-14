Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sir Shina Peters Seeks A Comeback “I Want To Die On Stage”  (Read 384 times)

Shola Sholaz

Sir Shina Peters Seeks A Comeback “I Want To Die On Stage”
« on: May 21, 2013, 03:17 PM »
Check out this interview...
.
With your age, you still show a lot of energy on stage, how do you do it?
.
When you are in love with something, it is that love that gives you the energy or courage to cross any bridge. Because I love music, even if I want to die, I want to die on stage. At what age? I don’t know. But I always beg God, that if it is time, it should be on stage, because that is the only time I am pure.
.
How do you mean?
.
It is the only time I am pure, because that is the time I’m in contact with God; the lyrics that will come out for people to like, what I will say for people to shout, what I will do to carry my audience along.
Folami David

Re: Sir Shina Peters Seeks A Comeback “I Want To Die On Stage”
« Reply #1 on: May 21, 2013, 04:44 PM »
It's a way of showing his passion for music but i do not think he would be as relevant as before. Let him just quit finally.
Folami David

Re: Sir Shina Peters Seeks A Comeback “I Want To Die On Stage”
« Reply #2 on: May 22, 2013, 04:45 PM »
He has done more than enough. Nigeria would never forget his music even if he decides to quit today. He is a legend.
Shola Sholaz

Re: Sir Shina Peters Seeks A Comeback “I Want To Die On Stage”
« Reply #3 on: May 24, 2013, 05:39 PM »
Many of our legends will definately love to come back to the industry because there are lot to gain right about now. I support him.
