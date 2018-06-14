Give him a break, he's 75...:-). The actor was caught sleeping on live TV during an interview with Fox News promoting his latest movie 'Now You See Me' with fellow actor Michael Caine, 80.
.
Michael Caine was answering a question when Morgan Freeman fell into a deep sleep...but woke up moments later and fully joined the early morning interview.
.
After the video went viral, Morgan released a statement to E! News saying:
.
I wasn’t actually sleeping, I’m a beta tester for Google Eyelids. I was merely updating my Facebook page.
.
LMAO! Nice comeback! He was actually sleeping, the statement is just a play off of Google Glass, a device which is supposed to allow users to update their social networks through a pair of glasses and access the internet through voice commands.