Author Topic: Funny Joke: Confused Family  (Read 777 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: Confused Family
« on: May 26, 2013, 09:42 PM »
Son: Daddy, I fell in love & want to date this awesome girl
Father: "That's great son. Who is she?
Son: "It's Sandra, the neighbor's daughter"
Father: "Oh I wish you hadn't said that. I have to tell u something son, but you must promise not to tell your mother. Sandra is actually your sister."

The boy is naturally bummed out, but a couple of months later,
Son: "Daddy, I fell in love again and she is even hotter!"
Father: "That's great son, Who is she?"
Son: "It's Angela, the other neighbor's daughter,
Father: "Oh I wish you hadn't said that.
Angela is also your sister."

This went on couple of times and the son was so mad, he went straight to his mother crying.

Son: "Mum I am so mad at dad! I fell in love with six girls but I can't date any of them because dad is their father!"

The mother hugs him affectionately and says:

"My love, you can date whoever you want. Don't listen to him He isn't your father."

#Son Fainted...!!!

One Word For Them Please?
Emmy Baba

Re: Funny Joke: Confused Family
« Reply #1 on: Jun 08, 2013, 09:24 PM »
l would one word from the tithe to describe the family, "CONFUSED".
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: Confused Family
« Reply #2 on: Dec 24, 2013, 09:53 PM »
This is a family i don't want to ever meet. They are just not co-ordinated at all. Too bad
Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: Confused Family
« Reply #3 on: Dec 27, 2013, 07:52 PM »
Terrible family i have to say. This is not the kind of family anyone wants to be in at all. Sad but Hillarious
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Confused Family
« Reply #4 on: Jan 13, 2014, 12:17 AM »
Every family member deserves to be killed. Lots of secrets in just ONE family. Haba!
