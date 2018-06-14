Son: Daddy, I fell in love & want to date this awesome girl
Father: "That's great son. Who is she?
Son: "It's Sandra, the neighbor's daughter"
Father: "Oh I wish you hadn't said that. I have to tell u something son, but you must promise not to tell your mother. Sandra is actually your sister."
The boy is naturally bummed out, but a couple of months later,
Son: "Daddy, I fell in love again and she is even hotter!"
Father: "That's great son, Who is she?"
Son: "It's Angela, the other neighbor's daughter,
Father: "Oh I wish you hadn't said that.
Angela is also your sister."
This went on couple of times and the son was so mad, he went straight to his mother crying.
Son: "Mum I am so mad at dad! I fell in love with six girls but I can't date any of them because dad is their father!"
The mother hugs him affectionately and says:
"My love, you can date whoever you want. Don't listen to him He isn't your father."
#Son Fainted...!!!
One Word For Them Please?