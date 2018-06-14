[float=left][/float]-Imagine CBN governor collecting ajo.-Imagine Mike Adenuga selling glo simpack and recharge card for holdup.-Imagine all of u here sweeping lagos ibadan expressway with broom.-Imagine Aliko Dangote offloading cement with the rest abokis from cement trailer.-Imagine Clifford Orji & Charles Taylor meeting ur papa requesting for space to sell suya in front of ur house.-Imagine a man who stammers applying for a job of running football commentaries.-Imagine 2face getting endorsement from hair relaxer producing company.~Imagine u fall in love wit beyonce and jayZ respectively.~Imagine Olubunmi Ete & Tafa Balogun in ur school lecturing u on honesty, crime & corruption.~Imagine, a PHD holder in biology cannot pronounce dis word ().~Imagine the pilot who's going to control ur plane from lagos to abuja getting onboard with a bottle of mac dowell.~Imagine ur english and mathematics teachers caught with expo during general test for teachers.Imagine!!!