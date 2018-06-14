[float=left]
[/float] Can you just imagine these?
-Imagine CBN governor<Sanusi Lamido> collecting ajo.
-Imagine Mike Adenuga selling glo simpack and recharge card for holdup.
-Imagine all of u here sweeping lagos ibadan expressway with broom.
-Imagine Aliko Dangote offloading cement with the rest abokis from cement trailer.
-Imagine Clifford Orji & Charles Taylor meeting ur papa requesting for space to sell suya in front of ur house.
-Imagine a man who stammers applying for a job of running football commentaries.
-Imagine 2face getting endorsement from hair relaxer producing company.
~Imagine u fall in love wit beyonce and jayZ respectively.
~Imagine Olubunmi Ete & Tafa Balogun in ur school lecturing u on honesty, crime & corruption.
~Imagine, a PHD holder in biology cannot pronounce dis word (pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconoisis
).
~Imagine the pilot who's going to control ur plane from lagos to abuja getting onboard with a bottle of mac dowell.
~Imagine ur english and mathematics teachers caught with expo during general test for teachers.
Imagine!!!