Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Naija Joke: Imagine This  (Read 1069 times)

nReporter

Funny Naija Joke: Imagine This
« on: May 27, 2013, 01:23 PM »
[float=left][/float] Can you just imagine these?

-Imagine CBN governor<Sanusi Lamido> collecting ajo.

-Imagine Mike Adenuga selling glo simpack and recharge card for holdup.

-Imagine all of u here sweeping lagos ibadan expressway with broom.

-Imagine Aliko Dangote offloading cement with the rest abokis from cement trailer.

-Imagine Clifford Orji & Charles Taylor meeting ur papa requesting for space to sell suya in front of ur house.

-Imagine a man who stammers applying for a job of running football commentaries.

-Imagine 2face getting endorsement from hair relaxer producing company.

~Imagine u fall in love wit beyonce and jayZ respectively.

~Imagine Olubunmi Ete & Tafa Balogun in ur school lecturing u on honesty, crime & corruption.

~Imagine, a PHD holder in biology cannot pronounce dis word (pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconoisis).

~Imagine the pilot who's going to control ur plane from lagos to abuja getting onboard with a bottle of mac dowell.

~Imagine ur english and mathematics teachers caught with expo during general test for teachers.

Imagine!!!
Logged

emezico

Re: Funny Naija Joke: Imagine This
« Reply #1 on: May 28, 2013, 07:02 PM »
Naija composition, always funny. Me like am sha...lol
Logged

Folami David

Re: Funny Naija Joke: Imagine This
« Reply #2 on: May 30, 2013, 05:15 PM »
This is very ridiculous! As I imagine it results to nothing but laughter. This is very very hillarious I must say.
Logged

Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Naija Joke: Imagine This
« Reply #3 on: Dec 24, 2013, 07:46 PM »
I cannot imagine this. I just cannot o because it is very hard to. This is just another funny one that makes sense.
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Funny Naija Joke: Imagine This
« Reply #4 on: Jan 13, 2014, 01:56 AM »
CBN Governor collecting Ajo? How possible is this one? Pls give it up to the winners. This is extremely funny.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 