Author Topic: Funny Joke: Greedy Wife  (Read 546 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: Greedy Wife
« on: May 28, 2013, 07:08 PM »
A wife takes her very ill husband to the doctor.

Doc says confidentially to wife:
Give him a healthy breakfast daily, be pleasant, always be in a good mood, don't fight, cook his tasty favorite dishes. Avoid discussing your problems with him. Stop watching soaps, talk shows, avoid TV shows and Facebook. Don't demand for money, Brazilian hair, new jewels

If you can do all this for one good year your husband will be fine.

On the way home, the husband asks his wife: What did doctor says.......

This is three much, I beg I no fit o :-)

As a loving, caring wife what will you do?
Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: Greedy Wife
« Reply #1 on: May 30, 2013, 04:52 PM »
She is trully a greedy wife. The title of this joke fits her perfectly. The husband married the wrong person I must say...
Folami David

Re: Funny Joke: Greedy Wife
« Reply #2 on: May 30, 2013, 05:03 PM »
That is why it is always good to think twice before choosing a life partner. I totally find this kind of wife hillarious.
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: Greedy Wife
« Reply #3 on: Dec 24, 2013, 07:52 PM »
Women do things according to their own capacity. So the man might die of that sickness o. LMAO! Hillarious.
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Greedy Wife
« Reply #4 on: Jan 13, 2014, 01:49 AM »
Women don't like to do more than themeselves so this man has entered big soup with after all the drama.
