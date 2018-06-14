A wife takes her very ill husband to the doctor.Doc says confidentially to wife:Give him a healthy breakfast daily, be pleasant, always be in a good mood, don't fight, cook his tasty favorite dishes. Avoid discussing your problems with him. Stop watching soaps, talk shows, avoid TV shows and Facebook. Don't demand for money, Brazilian hair, new jewelsIf you can do all this for one good year your husband will be fine.On the way home, the husband asks his wife: What did doctor says.......This is three much, I beg I no fit o :-)As a loving, caring wife what will you do?