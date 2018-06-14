Glo Xfactor

The Glo X Factor auditions have had lots of multi-talented instrumentalists who sang and played their instruments at the same time. One of these talents is a native of Delta State studying English and Literature at University of Benin, Edo State.He’s been through several auditions before coming for the X Factor audition. Let’s hear from him on what he has to say on his experience as a participant of over ten different auditions.My name is Precious Ajiri, I am a student of University of Benin studying English and Literature.Yes, for this audition.I have known about the X Factor since last year December from a show I attended.Yes, I have attended up to ten different auditions that are popular and few other ones that are not popular.Yes.To me, music is fun, I really love music, I love singing. I am looking for a platform to be a superstar.I visited the website and from there I got to know that you can come along with your guitar or musical instrument.I hope to be contacted as we were told. I really pray I make it.To be frank, it wasn’t scary at all. This is what I have been doing for a long time. For crying out loud, this is my tenth audition. I felt normal like I was in my bathroom.(Laughs)… N24 million is very big moneyOk… N24 million will be split into several parts, I will give some part to my kid sister and some part to my mother and I should better my life and forge ahead in the music industry.I hope so too.Thanks.