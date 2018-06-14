The Glo X Factor auditions have had lots of multi-talented instrumentalists who sang and played their instruments at the same time. One of these talents is a native of Delta State studying English and Literature at University of Benin, Edo State.
He’s been through several auditions before coming for the X Factor audition. Let’s hear from him on what he has to say on his experience as a participant of over ten different auditions. What is your name please?
My name is Precious Ajiri, I am a student of University of Benin studying English and Literature.You travelled all the way from Benin?
Yes, for this audition.So, how did you get to know about the X Factor?
I have known about the X Factor since last year December from a show I attended.Have you attended any singing reality TV show auditions before?
Yes, I have attended up to ten different auditions that are popular and few other ones that are not popular.(Echoes)Ten different auditions?
Yes.If I may, with all this trials you have been having from one audition to the other and all the passions you’ve shown through auditions, what is music to you?
To me, music is fun, I really love music, I love singing. I am looking for a platform to be a superstar.How did you source for your information on Glo X Factor?
I visited the website and from there I got to know that you can come along with your guitar or musical instrument.Right now, what is your expectation?
I hope to be contacted as we were told. I really pray I make it.How do you feel being auditioned?
To be frank, it wasn’t scary at all. This is what I have been doing for a long time. For crying out loud, this is my tenth audition. I felt normal like I was in my bathroom.When you heard about the N24 million, what was the feeling?
(Laughs)… N24 million is very big moneySo, what would you do with N24 million if you happen to be the winner?
Ok… N24 million will be split into several parts, I will give some part to my kid sister and some part to my mother and I should better my life and forge ahead in the music industry.We hope to see you again.
I hope so too.We really wish you all the best in your music career.
Thanks. Glo Xfactor