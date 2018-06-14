The Federal Polytechnic, Oko in Anambra State has announced her 2013/2014 Admission into Part-Time (Weekend Programme) National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) Programmes at polytechnic.
2013/2014 Admission to Part-Time (Weekend Programme) National Diploma (ND) And Higher National Diploma (HND) Programmes of the polytechnic (three years duration each)
Applications are invited from eligible candidates into the under-listed part-time National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, for the 2013/2014 Academic Session:
School of Business Studies:
• Business Administration & Management
• Marketing
• Public Administration
• Office Technology & Management
School of Financial Studies:
• Accountancy
• Banking & Finance
School of Information Technology:
• Mass Communication
• Library and Information Science
Entry Requirements:
• Applicants to the ND programmes must possess at least five (5) credits in the O Level WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB including English Language and Mathematics at not more than two sittings except in Urban & Regional Planning where, at least, a pass in English Language is required.
• In addition to the above, applicants to the HND Programmes must possess a National Diploma with a minimum of Lower Credit in the relevant programmes obtained from Federal Polytechnic, Oko or an equivalent institution accredited by the National Board for Technical Education.
• Evidence of a minimum of one (1) year post-ND cognate work experience. In exceptional cases, ND diplomats with a pass (CGPA of 2.00— 2.49) and Industrial Experience of not less than two (2) years in the specific field may be considered for admission into the HND programme.
Method Of Application:
Applicants are required to purchase an e-tranzact application pin from any branch of the under-listed banks nationwide for six thousand, five hundred Naira only:
• Access Bank Plc
• Union Bank Plc
• Zenith Bank Plc
• Oko Microfinance Bank
• EcoBank Plc
• First Bank Plc
• Isuofia Microfinance Bank
• First City Monument Bank Plc
Applicants are required to log on to the school portal at (http://www.federalpolyoko.edu.ng
) to fill and submit their applications online.
The online acknowledgement slip together with three (3) recent passport photographs, two self-addressed and stamped envelopes, as well as photocopies of credentials must be returned in a large envelope to reach the Registrar (Evening Programme).
Applicants who are not ND graduates of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, are to apply to their institutions for forwarding of their Academic Transcripts to the Registrar - (Evening Programme), quoting the Department the candidate is applying for applications from such applicants will not be processed until the transcripts are received.
Closing Date: 31st June, 2013