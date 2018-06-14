Akpors sits next to a girl on a table in a hotel
Akpors: hello madam? Lady: what is it?
Akpors: sorry madam, just wanted to ask what the time is on your watch?
Lady: ehee …now you think my watch is used as a public clock huh? Go away and stop wasting my time
Akpors: but madam
Lady: shut up!!!
Akpors takes out his Apple phone and makes call
Akpors: hello John I just settled from Washington D.C can you please tell me what time it is right now so that I set my clock to the local time since it still reads American time?
*she listens*.
Ok, thank you and today don’t forget to come for the galaxy tablet that you requested.
* she listens*
Since my girl is still in America bring me a beautiful girl to spend my money with tonight. Ok bye
Lady: sir the time is ….
Akpors: shut up !!!!!