Author Topic: Funny Joke: Shut Up!

emezico

Funny Joke: Shut Up!
« on: Jun 02, 2013, 09:53 PM »
Akpors sits next to a girl on a table in a hotel

Akpors: hello madam? Lady: what is it?
Akpors: sorry madam, just wanted to ask what the time is on your watch?
Lady: ehee …now you think my watch is used as a public clock huh? Go away and stop wasting my time
Akpors: but madam
Lady: shut up!!!
Akpors takes out his Apple phone and makes call
Akpors: hello John I just settled from Washington D.C can you please tell me what time it is right now so that I set my clock to the local time since it still reads American time?

*she listens*.

Ok, thank you and today don’t forget to come for the galaxy tablet that you requested.

* she listens*

Since my girl is still in America bring me a beautiful girl to spend my money with tonight. Ok bye
Lady: sir the time is ….

Akpors: shut up !!!!!
Folami David

Re: Funny Joke: Shut Up!
« Reply #1 on: Jun 05, 2013, 01:05 PM »
Akpos is just a big clown. The shut up came at the right time for the lady. She got what she deserved. Very nice.
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: Shut Up!
« Reply #2 on: Dec 24, 2013, 07:18 PM »
Nice one Akpos. That is the answer the lady deserved because she just wasn't saying the right things at all.
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Shut Up!
« Reply #3 on: Jan 13, 2014, 02:42 AM »
Akpos doesn't have time for second chances so the girl can move immediately and find somewhere to go. LMAO
