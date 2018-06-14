Akpors sits next to a girl on a table in a hotelAkpors: hello madam? Lady: what is it?Akpors: sorry madam, just wanted to ask what the time is on your watch?Lady: ehee …now you think my watch is used as a public clock huh? Go away and stop wasting my timeAkpors: but madamLady: shut up!!!Akpors takes out his Apple phone and makes callAkpors: hello John I just settled from Washington D.C can you please tell me what time it is right now so that I set my clock to the local time since it still reads American time?*she listens*.Ok, thank you and today don’t forget to come for the galaxy tablet that you requested.* she listens*Since my girl is still in America bring me a beautiful girl to spend my money with tonight. Ok byeLady: sir the time is ….Akpors: shut up !!!!!