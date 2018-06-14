Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Why Chris Brown Dumped Me - Rihanna Reveals  (Read 295 times)

Shola Sholaz

Why Chris Brown Dumped Me - Rihanna Reveals
« on: Jun 03, 2013, 01:04 PM »
According to some clues from Rihanna's tweets, she seemed to be revealing the reasons her relationship with Chris Brown went down the dream.
Apparently, the 'Diamond' singer and her ex beau were having some issues due to her perceived infidelity.
According to some of the tweets, it seemed the main reasons Chris Brown ended things is because he felt Rihanna was being unfaithful and he wanted a more serious relationship. Rihanna also made sure to let everyone know she bares no ill-will towards her ex.
Folami David

Re: Why Chris Brown Dumped Me - Rihanna Reveals
« Reply #1 on: Jun 03, 2013, 02:12 PM »
Of course that is always bound to happen when celebrities get together. That's why most of their relationships always fail.
