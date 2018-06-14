Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football Joke: Mourinho Chelsea Comeback Interview  (Read 661 times)

emezico

Football Joke: Mourinho Chelsea Comeback Interview
Reporter: "Things have changed since you left Chelsea"

Jose Mourinho: "No, Arsenal still haven't won a trophy".

Hehehe.....
Emmy Baba

Re: Football Joke: Mourinho Chelsea Comeback Interview
Anyway, Mourinho has every right to say his opinion, but that will not change my support for Arsenal. It's Gunners till l delete! :D
Nifemi Donald

Re: Football Joke: Mourinho Chelsea Comeback Interview
Mourinho just have a way of making Arsenal fans sad with whatever he does. He just won't let Wenger beat him for once
Shola Sholaz

Re: Football Joke: Mourinho Chelsea Comeback Interview
Arsenal is looking to break that jinx this year so that might just happen this season. Mourinho shld nt write them off
femifemzy3

Re: Football Joke: Mourinho Chelsea Comeback Interview
Mourinho is a wicked man for throwing this punch at Arsenal. Awwww poor Arsenal
