Jun 14, 2018, 01:02 AM
emezico
Football Joke: Mourinho Chelsea Comeback Interview
Reporter: "Things have changed since you left Chelsea"
Jose Mourinho: "No, Arsenal still haven't won a trophy".
Hehehe.....
Emmy Baba
Re: Football Joke: Mourinho Chelsea Comeback Interview
Anyway, Mourinho has every right to say his opinion, but that will not change my support for Arsenal. It's Gunners till l delete!
Nifemi Donald
Re: Football Joke: Mourinho Chelsea Comeback Interview
Mourinho just have a way of making Arsenal fans sad with whatever he does. He just won't let Wenger beat him for once
Shola Sholaz
Re: Football Joke: Mourinho Chelsea Comeback Interview
Arsenal is looking to break that jinx this year so that might just happen this season. Mourinho shld nt write them off
femifemzy3
Re: Football Joke: Mourinho Chelsea Comeback Interview
Mourinho is a wicked man for throwing this punch at Arsenal. Awwww poor Arsenal
