AKPOS: My wife where are you?EKAITE: At home love.AKPOS: Are you sure?EKAITE Yes.AKPOS: Turn on the blender.EKAITE: (turns blender on) reeereeeereeeeAKPOS: Ok my love goodbye.2 days laterAKPOS: My wife where are you?EKAITE: At home loveAKPOS: Are you sure?EKAITE: YesAKPOS: Turn on the blenderEKAITE: (turns blender on) reeereeeereeeeAKPOS: Ok my love goodbyeThe next day, Akpos decides to go home without notice, and finds his son alone and he asked him son where is your mother?SON: I don't know, she went out with the blender.