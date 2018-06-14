Jun 14, 2018, 12:53 AM
Funny Joke: Akpors In Court For Theft
Topic: Funny Joke: Akpors In Court For Theft
emezico
Vanguard
Funny Joke: Akpors In Court For Theft
Jun 05, 2013, 06:49 PM
Judge: Mr Akpors, tell me what are the charges against you??.
Akpors: I was caught buying things in a super market too early.
Judge: That doesn't seem like an offence to me. What do you mean by "very early"??
Akpors: Wel, my lord, it was around 3am before the shop was opened sir.
Lobatan! Lol...
Emmy Baba
Commando
Re: Funny Joke: Akpors In Court For Theft
Jun 08, 2013, 10:08 PM
Akpors na thief. Definitely, the judge go sentence am.
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Re: Funny Joke: Akpors In Court For Theft
Dec 24, 2013, 09:31 PM
He just want to say everything to justify his status as a THIEF. Such an idiot.
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Re: Funny Joke: Akpors In Court For Theft
Dec 27, 2013, 08:24 PM
He is a thief and a thief has nothing else to gain from stealing other than Jailterms or Death.
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Re: Funny Joke: Akpors In Court For Theft
Dec 29, 2013, 03:00 AM
Hahahahahahaha This boy just made me laugh this morning again. Useless specie!
femifemzy3
Commando
Re: Funny Joke: Akpors In Court For Theft
Jan 13, 2014, 02:08 AM
Never knew Akpos has started stealing as well. He just love to get himself into trouble abi? good for him
