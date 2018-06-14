Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Akpors In Court For Theft  (Read 673 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: Akpors In Court For Theft

Judge: Mr Akpors, tell me what are the charges against you??.
Akpors: I was caught buying things in a super market too early.

Judge: That doesn't seem like an offence to me. What do you mean by "very early"??

Akpors: Wel, my lord, it was around 3am before the shop was opened sir.

Lobatan! Lol...
Emmy Baba

Re: Funny Joke: Akpors In Court For Theft

Akpors na thief. Definitely, the judge go sentence am. :D
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: Akpors In Court For Theft

He just want to say everything to justify his status as a THIEF. Such an idiot.
Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: Akpors In Court For Theft

He is a thief and a thief has nothing else to gain from stealing other than Jailterms or Death.
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: Akpors In Court For Theft

Hahahahahahaha This boy just made me laugh this morning again. Useless specie!
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Akpors In Court For Theft

Never knew Akpos has started stealing as well. He just love to get himself into trouble abi? good for him
