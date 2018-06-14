Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Akpors Advice To His Friend  (Read 684 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: Akpors Advice To His Friend
« on: Jun 05, 2013, 07:02 PM »
Ambali: I don't know why my girlfriend is not picking up her call.

Akpors: Don't worry my friend. Send her airtime... take one digit out and wait...
Emmy Baba

Re: Funny Joke: Akpors Advice To His Friend
« Reply #1 on: Jun 08, 2013, 10:26 PM »
Very good trick. The girlfriend will definitely call back. :D
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: Akpors Advice To His Friend
« Reply #2 on: Dec 24, 2013, 08:38 PM »
That is the best advice any friend can give another friend as regards GIRLS
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: Akpors Advice To His Friend
« Reply #3 on: Dec 24, 2013, 09:17 PM »
The friend should take that advice and see the wonders that will follow. That has to be done
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Akpors Advice To His Friend
« Reply #4 on: Jan 13, 2014, 12:49 AM »
Hahahahaha Akpos knows how to handle cases like this so he is talking from experience. Hehehe
