Funny Joke: Akpors Advice To His Friend
emezico
Jun 05, 2013, 07:02 PM
Ambali: I don't know why my girlfriend is not picking up her call.
Akpors: Don't worry my friend. Send her airtime... take one digit out and wait...
Emmy Baba
Emmy Baba
Very good trick. The girlfriend will definitely call back.
Nifemi Donald
Nifemi Donald
That is the best advice any friend can give another friend as regards GIRLS
femifemzy3
The friend should take that advice and see the wonders that will follow. That has to be done
femifemzy3
Re: Funny Joke: Akpors Advice To His Friend
Hahahahaha Akpos knows how to handle cases like this so he is talking from experience. Hehehe
