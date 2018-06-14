*U used BlackBerry to oppress, now everybody has a BlackBerry.*You used ur camry to Buga, now boys use Camry to do taxi.*Before u dey use ur plasma screen dey swell.... now dem don dey use am watch ball for buka.*B4 u dey use ur ipad dey swag... now ipad na heavy load to carry comot house.*B4 u go dey use brazillian hair dey form big girl, secondary skul student don dey wear am troway.*B4 u dey go vacation 4 uk dey talk pass urself, boys don dey buy 1st class ticket dey enta london just to go lick ice cream..No dey over do like say dat tin no go reach another person hand, All na vanity, e dey fade like Aba Jean...No 4get say tortoise-car na big man motor b4 o...Notin wey come wey no get expiry date, even the life u have na borrow you borrow am...Humility na the best choice!!