Author Topic: Funny Food For Thought: Humility na the best choice!  (Read 324 times)

emezico

Funny Food For Thought: Humility na the best choice!
« on: Jun 07, 2013, 07:47 PM »
*U used BlackBerry to oppress, now everybody has a BlackBerry.

*You used ur camry to Buga, now boys use Camry to do taxi.

*Before u dey use ur plasma screen dey swell.... now dem don dey use am watch ball for buka.

*B4 u dey use ur ipad dey swag... now ipad na heavy load to carry comot house.

*B4 u go dey use brazillian hair dey form big girl, secondary skul student don dey wear am troway.

*B4 u dey go vacation 4 uk dey talk pass urself, boys don dey buy 1st class ticket dey enta london just to go lick ice cream..

BOTTOM LINE
No dey over do like say dat tin no go reach another person hand, All na vanity, e dey fade like Aba Jean...

No 4get say tortoise-car na big man motor b4 o...

Notin wey come wey no get expiry date, even the life u have na borrow you borrow am...

Humility na the best choice!!
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Food For Thought: Humility na the best choice!
« Reply #1 on: Jan 06, 2014, 01:37 PM »
Humility is just what we all need to better in life. That is just a great virtue.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Food For Thought: Humility na the best choice!
« Reply #2 on: Jan 11, 2014, 11:59 AM »
Things fade out on time in this present world. I'm not surprised in any way. LMFAO
