1. Hugging a girl with small breast causes chest pain.2. Guys with bald head are very stubborn.3. Its impossible to see an albino smiling in the afternoon under sun.4. Majority of Girls that don't own a car, have Car charger.5. Research has proven that ugly girls are very confident.6. Majority of people that Update"Work 2moro" or "Stressful work" are jobless.7. Only Nigerians can change their accent in less than 5hrs.8. Farting continuously helps strengthen your anal muscles.9. Mosquitoes don't just bite you, they also urinate on you after sucking your blood, if you stink.10. Men automatically turn single when they see a girl they Like.11. Men that fight women are scared of fighting their fellow men.