I promised her 20k Last Week As we were chatting on BBM. Then She Came To Abuja on An Unexpected Visit.
In the Morning She Asked Me Of The 20k I Promised Her. I Then Told Her Dat I Want To Leave For Minna In The Next 5 mins. I Gave Her My GTB ATM Card Dat She Should Take It and Withdraw the money she Wanted (Knowing Fully Well Dat I Had Less Dan 5k In Dat Account).
As Soon As She Kissed Me and Left, I Quickly Left The House Knowing Dat She Will come Crying Back To Me.
As I was driving past Zuba, My Elder Brother Called Me On The Phone Saying, "Bros, You Don Get The Alert? I Just Dey Komot From GTB oh! I Don Pay That 100k Wey I Been Owe Ƴou Into Ƴour Account, Thanks" .
Meeen!!! See Sweat!!!
Few Minutes Later, I Got The Alert!! Confirm 100k Credited. I Won Die As d Money Enter.
Tried calling her phone, Switched Off. Tried PING!!! PING!!! No Delivery.
The Next minute, Alerts:
20k Debited,
20k Debited,
20k debited,
20k debited,
20k debited.
Even the Last 5k Withdrawn...
I No Know Wetin Happen To Me, I Found Myself On Hospital Bed.
Now, They Are Asking Me What Happened? But Wot Will I Say???
Eye Rolling !!!
Loool.