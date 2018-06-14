I promised her 20k Last Week As we were chatting on BBM. Then She Came To Abuja on An Unexpected Visit.In the Morning She Asked Me Of The 20k I Promised Her. I Then Told Her Dat I Want To Leave For Minna In The Next 5 mins. I Gave Her My GTB ATM Card Dat She Should Take It and Withdraw the money she Wanted (Knowing Fully Well Dat I Had Less Dan 5k In Dat Account).As Soon As She Kissed Me and Left, I Quickly Left The House Knowing Dat She Will come Crying Back To Me.As I was driving past Zuba, My Elder Brother Called Me On The Phone Saying, "Bros, You Don Get The Alert? I Just Dey Komot From GTB oh! I Don Pay That 100k Wey I Been Owe Ƴou Into Ƴour Account, Thanks" .Meeen!!! See Sweat!!!Few Minutes Later, I Got The Alert!! Confirm 100k Credited. I Won Die As d Money Enter.Tried calling her phone, Switched Off. Tried PING!!! PING!!! No Delivery.The Next minute, Alerts:20k Debited,20k Debited,20k debited,20k debited,20k debited.Even the Last 5k Withdrawn...I No Know Wetin Happen To Me, I Found Myself On Hospital Bed.Now, They Are Asking Me What Happened? But Wot Will I Say???Eye Rolling !!!Loool.