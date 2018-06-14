Jun 14, 2018, 01:05 AM
Funny Joke: Good News For Single Ladies
emezico
Vanguard
Funny Joke: Good News For Single Ladies
Jun 09, 2013, 08:45 PM
Jennifer Lopez is 43 and Her BF is 26...
Mariah Carey is 44 and Her Husband is 32...
If You are Still Single, Please Don't Worry as Your own Boy friend Might Not Be Born Yet...
Stay Strong, Your Time Will Come.
Logged
Emmy Baba
Commando
Re: Funny Joke: Good News For Single Ladies
Jun 10, 2013, 08:48 PM
Those scenarios na America ooo.... for Naija dem be old cargo. Lol
Logged
femifemzy3
Commando
Re: Funny Joke: Good News For Single Ladies
Jan 06, 2014, 01:26 PM
Hahahah na Naija we dey o.
Leave those foreign things,
Heheheheh
Logged
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Re: Funny Joke: Good News For Single Ladies
Jan 11, 2014, 12:16 PM
But Nigerian ladies are adviced to not follow this advice. This is Nigeria!
Logged
