Author Topic: Funny Joke: Good News For Single Ladies  (Read 524 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: Good News For Single Ladies
« on: Jun 09, 2013, 08:45 PM »
Jennifer Lopez is 43 and Her BF is 26...

Mariah Carey is 44 and Her Husband is 32...

If You are Still Single, Please Don't Worry as Your own Boy friend Might Not Be Born Yet...

Stay Strong, Your Time Will Come. :D
Emmy Baba

Re: Funny Joke: Good News For Single Ladies
« Reply #1 on: Jun 10, 2013, 08:48 PM »
Those scenarios na America ooo.... for Naija dem be old cargo. Lol
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Good News For Single Ladies
« Reply #2 on: Jan 06, 2014, 01:26 PM »
Hahahah na Naija we dey o.
Leave those foreign things,
Heheheheh
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: Good News For Single Ladies
« Reply #3 on: Jan 11, 2014, 12:16 PM »
But Nigerian ladies are adviced to not follow this advice. This is Nigeria!
