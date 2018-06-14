Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Alcohol Drinking competition  (Read 512 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: Alcohol Drinking competition
« on: Jun 09, 2013, 08:54 PM »
Lagos and Warri decided to have a drinking competition.

A week to d competition, Warri sent a delegate to Lagos to confirm if the competition will still hold.

On arrival, the people of ... Lagos brought 20- litres of their strongest ogogoro as welcome drink. The Delegate from Warri asked if he could taste and he was permitted to.  He finished d 20- litres at once for taste.

Then he said 'this is okay, where is the main drink?'. The people of Lagos shouted, 'Come oh! U dey among the drink competitors?' and He replied 'Me? o-o-o! I no even qualify sef!

Guess the winner of the drinking competition?
Logged

Emmy Baba

Re: Funny Joke: Alcohol Drinking competition
« Reply #1 on: Jun 10, 2013, 08:58 PM »
The winner would definitely be Warri guys (shayo masters). ;D
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Alcohol Drinking competition
« Reply #2 on: Jan 06, 2014, 12:55 AM »
WARRI!!!!!!!!!!
They will never carry last in that kind of competition. LMAO!
Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: Alcohol Drinking competition
« Reply #3 on: Jan 11, 2014, 01:45 PM »
We don't even need to guess the winner of this drinking competition, the winner is obvious.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 