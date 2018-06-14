Lagos and Warri decided to have a drinking competition.A week to d competition, Warri sent a delegate to Lagos to confirm if the competition will still hold.On arrival, the people of ... Lagos brought 20- litres of their strongest ogogoro as welcome drink. The Delegate from Warri asked if he could taste and he was permitted to. He finished d 20- litres at once for taste.Then he said 'this is okay, where is the main drink?'. The people of Lagos shouted, 'Come oh! U dey among the drink competitors?' and He replied 'Me? o-o-o! I no even qualify sef!Guess the winner of the drinking competition?