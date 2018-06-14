Jun 14, 2018, 01:07 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: 2015 Naija Elections
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Funny Joke: 2015 Naija Elections (Read 622 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
View Inventory
Send Money To emezico
N
Funny Joke: 2015 Naija Elections
«
on:
Jun 10, 2013, 10:06 AM »
2face carry him wedding go Dubai. Tonto dike carry her birthday go UK. Now, D'banj carry him birthday go South Africa. Abeg make una no carry 2015 elections go Rome o...LOl
Logged
Emmy Baba
Commando
Posts: 1405
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Emmy Baba
N
Re: Funny Joke: 2015 Naija Elections
«
Reply #1 on:
Jun 10, 2013, 09:04 PM »
This is damn funny. Naija Ninja, where anything can happen. Lol
Logged
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
View Inventory
Send Money To femifemzy3
N
Re: Funny Joke: 2015 Naija Elections
«
Reply #2 on:
Jan 06, 2014, 12:49 AM »
God will just have to help this country. Even the so called celebrities don't believe in this country to host such events? Wow!
Logged
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Posts: 745
N
View Inventory
Send Money To EbukaOkafor14
N
Re: Funny Joke: 2015 Naija Elections
«
Reply #3 on:
Jan 11, 2014, 01:57 PM »
I wonder why Nigeria can't be a location to host those ceremonies. But certainly, the elections will be in Nigeria. lmao
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: 2015 Naija Elections
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2