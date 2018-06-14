Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: 2015 Naija Elections  (Read 622 times)

Funny Joke: 2015 Naija Elections
« on: Jun 10, 2013, 10:06 AM »
2face carry him wedding go Dubai. Tonto dike carry her birthday go UK. Now, D'banj carry him birthday go South Africa. Abeg make una no carry 2015 elections go Rome o...LOl
Re: Funny Joke: 2015 Naija Elections
« Reply #1 on: Jun 10, 2013, 09:04 PM »
This is damn funny. Naija Ninja, where anything can happen. Lol
Re: Funny Joke: 2015 Naija Elections
« Reply #2 on: Jan 06, 2014, 12:49 AM »
God will just have to help this country. Even the so called celebrities don't believe in this country to host such events? Wow!
Re: Funny Joke: 2015 Naija Elections
« Reply #3 on: Jan 11, 2014, 01:57 PM »
I wonder why Nigeria can't be a location to host those ceremonies. But certainly, the elections will be in Nigeria. lmao
