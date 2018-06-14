Jun 14, 2018, 01:06 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: Onitsha Babes
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Funny Joke: Onitsha Babes (Read 533 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
View Inventory
Send Money To emezico
N
Funny Joke: Onitsha Babes
«
on:
Jun 10, 2013, 10:24 AM »
Onitsha Babes Be Like...Imagineoo, My Boyflend Came 2 My Loom and my Loom Mate Said My Boyflend Is Not Lesponsiblu. If you Are Me, Will you Not Liact? LOL...
Logged
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
View Inventory
Send Money To emezico
N
Re: Funny Joke: Onitsha Babes
«
Reply #1 on:
Jun 10, 2013, 09:20 PM »
Onitsha babes no go kill person with laugh. Na exactly how most of them they talk
Logged
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
View Inventory
Send Money To femifemzy3
N
Re: Funny Joke: Onitsha Babes
«
Reply #2 on:
Jan 06, 2014, 12:37 AM »
LMAO! This is cracking my ribs seriously here. The best I've seen today surely.
Logged
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Posts: 745
N
View Inventory
Send Money To EbukaOkafor14
N
Re: Funny Joke: Onitsha Babes
«
Reply #3 on:
Jan 11, 2014, 02:22 PM »
Onitsha girls must not see this one o. It would be vely emballasing! LMAO
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: Onitsha Babes
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2