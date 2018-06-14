Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Onitsha Babes  (Read 533 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: Onitsha Babes
« on: Jun 10, 2013, 10:24 AM »
Onitsha Babes Be Like...Imagineoo, My Boyflend Came 2 My Loom and my Loom Mate Said My Boyflend Is Not Lesponsiblu. If you Are Me, Will you Not Liact? LOL...
emezico

Re: Funny Joke: Onitsha Babes
« Reply #1 on: Jun 10, 2013, 09:20 PM »
Onitsha babes no go kill person with laugh. Na exactly how most of them they talk ;D
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Onitsha Babes
« Reply #2 on: Jan 06, 2014, 12:37 AM »
LMAO! This is cracking my ribs seriously here. The best I've seen today surely.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: Onitsha Babes
« Reply #3 on: Jan 11, 2014, 02:22 PM »
Onitsha girls must not see this one o. It would be vely emballasing! LMAO
