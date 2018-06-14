NASA was interviewing for someone to be sent to Mars. Only one could go and couldn’t return to Earth.The first applicant, an AMERICAN , was asked how much he wanted to be paid for going, “A million dollars,” he replied, “I want to leave it for the advancement of medical research.”The next applicant, the MEXICAN , was asked the same question. He asked for two million dollars. “I want to give a million to my family,” he explained, “and I’ll donate the other million to the church.”The last applicant was a NIGERIAN . When asked how much money he wanted, he whispered in the interviewer’s ear, “Three million dollars.” “Why so much more than the others?” asked the interviewer. The NIGERIAN replied, “If you give me three million, I’ll give you a million, I’ll keep a million, and we’ll send the AMERICAN to Mars.”