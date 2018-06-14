Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Comments: Jose Mourinho throwing stones...
[float=left][/float] THE HAPPY ONE IS TALKING

ONE PRESS CONFERENCE CHECK OUT THE HOT MOURINHO QUOTES THAT HAVE EMERGED

Mourinho: "I am still a bit disappointed that I am back and I go to Old Trafford and Sir Alex isn't there."

Mourinho: "Wenger is there and I am happy he is."

Mourinho: "Chelsea have to focus on every competition. Everything is important. Champions League cannot be an obsession for me."

Mourinho: "Paulo Ferreira is finishing his contract. He has been here since 2004 and it is time maybe for him to think about something else."

Mourinho: "By not winning a major trophy in the last years shows even better how connected Arsenal are. I am more than happy with that."

Mourinho: "I damaged Spanish football by being the manager that broke Barcelona's dominance." #cfc

Mourinho: "I cannot give a big headline because I didn't come here for that. What I want to do is to work."

Mourinho: "I read that I was fired but that was not true. We had a mutual agreement. It was a sad moment but I don't regret the decision."
Re: Funny Comments: Jose Mourinho throwing stones...
His spell at Real Madrid last season just wasn't how Mourinho planned it.
It was a disaster.
Re: Funny Comments: Jose Mourinho throwing stones...
His side is still playing nil nil against Hull City at the KC Stadium so he shld be careful with the way he throws stones o. LMAO
