Mourinho: "I am still a bit disappointed that I am back and I go to Old Trafford and Sir Alex isn't there."Mourinho: "Wenger is there and I am happy he is."Mourinho: "Chelsea have to focus on every competition. Everything is important. Champions League cannot be an obsession for me."Mourinho: "Paulo Ferreira is finishing his contract. He has been here since 2004 and it is time maybe for him to think about something else."Mourinho: "By not winning a major trophy in the last years shows even better how connected Arsenal are. I am more than happy with that."Mourinho: "I damaged Spanish football by being the manager that broke Barcelona's dominance." #cfcMourinho: "I cannot give a big headline because I didn't come here for that. What I want to do is to work."Mourinho: "I read that I was fired but that was not true. We had a mutual agreement. It was a sad moment but I don't regret the decision."