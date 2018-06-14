Pages: [1]   Go Down

emezico

What do you call your partner?
on: Jun 11, 2013, 04:12 AM
What do you call your partner?

1 babe
2 my apple
3 honey
4 sweetheart
5 bitter leaf
6 darling
7 mummy
8 real name
9 sweetie
10 sugar
11 specify if not Listed
ClunshySnail

Re: What do you call your partner?
Reply #1 on: Jun 12, 2013, 09:46 AM
I use to call him as my sweet hubby.
nReporter

Re: What do you call your partner?
Reply #2 on: Jun 14, 2013, 08:53 AM
I prefer "Sweetheart"
Nifemi Donald

Re: What do you call your partner?
Reply #3 on: Jan 05, 2014, 02:44 PM
Quote from: nReporter on Jun 14, 2013, 08:53 AM
I prefer "Sweetheart"
When i have one, it would surely be Darling.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: What do you call your partner?
Reply #4 on: Jan 11, 2014, 02:49 PM
Whatever comes to my mouth at that point in time is what she shall be called. Fair enough!
