Author
Topic: What do you call your partner? (Read 473 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
What do you call your partner?
«
on:
Jun 11, 2013, 04:12 AM »
What do you call your partner?
1 babe
2 my apple
3 honey
4 sweetheart
5 bitter leaf
6 darling
7 mummy
8 real name
9 sweetie
10 sugar
11 specify if not Listed
ClunshySnail
Guest
Re: What do you call your partner?
«
Reply #1 on:
Jun 12, 2013, 09:46 AM »
I use to call him as my sweet hubby.
nReporter
Administrator
Posts: 975
Re: What do you call your partner?
«
Reply #2 on:
Jun 14, 2013, 08:53 AM »
I prefer "Sweetheart"
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Posts: 4414
Re: What do you call your partner?
«
Reply #3 on:
Jan 05, 2014, 02:44 PM »
Quote from: nReporter on Jun 14, 2013, 08:53 AM
I prefer "Sweetheart"
When i have one, it would surely be Darling.
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Posts: 745
Re: What do you call your partner?
«
Reply #4 on:
Jan 11, 2014, 02:49 PM »
Whatever comes to my mouth at that point in time is what she shall be called. Fair enough!
