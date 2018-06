1. intercourse is like NOKIA (connecting people), like NIKE (just do it!), like PEPSI (ask for more!), like SAMSUNG (everyone is invited)2. If a woman is cold like fish, a man must be patient like a fisherman.3. When people lose their conscience, they start to look for somebody else's money.4. Error - this is the right decision taken under bad circumstances.5. It's easy to distract fat people. It's a piece of cake.