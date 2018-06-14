E don reach time wey we, as original Naija people must stop to dey use oyinbo abreviations like LOL, LMAO, ROTFLMAO etc. when we fit dey use our own xceptional street lingual...huh?LWKM - Laugh wan kill meMIDG - make i dey goWGYL - we go yarn laterIGA - I gbadun amICS - I can't shoutDjm - Don't jealous meWBDM - Who born d magaUDC - U de craze NUS - Na u sabi WSU - who send uITK - I too knowWDH - wetin dey happenNDH - nutin dey happenFMJ - free me joBBP - bad bele peopleHUD - how u dey WKP - waka pass NTT - Na true talkNDM - no dull meIFSA - I for slap amIGDO - I go die oYB - Yess bossNLT - No long thingCWJ - carry waka jorWBYO - wetin be your ownU2D - U 2 doU2DV - U 2 dey vexWSDP - who send dem papaINS - i no sendINFS - i no fit shoutWWY - who wan yarnNBST - no be small thingNWO - na wah ooooooNMA - no mind amMIHW - make i hear wordNBL - no be lieWD - wetin deyUNGKM - u no go kill meEMS-e make sense ·