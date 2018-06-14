E don reach time wey we, as original Naija people must stop to dey use oyinbo abreviations like LOL, LMAO, ROTFLMAO etc. when we fit dey use our own xceptional street lingual...huh?
LWKM - Laugh wan kill me
MIDG - make i dey go
WGYL - we go yarn later
IGA - I gbadun am
ICS - I can't shout
Djm - Don't jealous me
WBDM - Who born d maga
UDC - U de craze NUS - Na u sabi WSU - who send u
ITK - I too know
WDH - wetin dey happen
NDH - nutin dey happen
FMJ - free me jo
BBP - bad bele people
HUD - how u dey WKP - waka pass NTT - Na true talk
NDM - no dull me
IFSA - I for slap am
IGDO - I go die o
YB - Yess boss
NLT - No long thing
CWJ - carry waka jor
WBYO - wetin be your own
U2D - U 2 do
U2DV - U 2 dey vex
WSDP - who send dem papa
INS - i no send
INFS - i no fit shout
WWY - who wan yarn
NBST - no be small thing
NWO - na wah oooooo
NMA - no mind am
MIHW - make i hear word
NBL - no be lie
WD - wetin dey
UNGKM - u no go kill me
EMS-e make sense ·