Author Topic: Funny Joke: Aliko Dangote  (Read 547 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: Aliko Dangote
« on: Jun 13, 2013, 10:02 AM »
You are passing by and saw Aliko Dangote in an Argument with your dad. Then, Aliko Dangote calls you and offers you $500million 2 slap your father.

What would you do? Be sincere with yourself.... :D
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Aliko Dangote
« Reply #1 on: Jan 06, 2014, 01:37 PM »
It's a sign of disrespect though but it has to just happen because of that huge sum of money. It will change my life.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: Aliko Dangote
« Reply #2 on: Jan 11, 2014, 11:54 AM »
This is a hard nut to crack jare. Let us get to that bridge first and then we'll know how to cross it.
