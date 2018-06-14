Jun 14, 2018, 01:08 AM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: Aliko Dangote
Author
Topic: Funny Joke: Aliko Dangote (Read 547 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
N
Funny Joke: Aliko Dangote
«
on:
Jun 13, 2013, 10:02 AM »
You are passing by and saw Aliko Dangote in an Argument with your dad. Then, Aliko Dangote calls you and offers you $500million 2 slap your father.
What would you do? Be sincere with yourself....
Logged
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
N
Re: Funny Joke: Aliko Dangote
«
Reply #1 on:
Jan 06, 2014, 01:37 PM »
It's a sign of disrespect though but it has to just happen because of that huge sum of money. It will change my life.
Logged
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Posts: 745
N
N
Re: Funny Joke: Aliko Dangote
«
Reply #2 on:
Jan 11, 2014, 11:54 AM »
This is a hard nut to crack jare. Let us get to that bridge first and then we'll know how to cross it.
Logged
