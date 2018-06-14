Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny! Shit Happens!  (Read 542 times)

Funny! Shit Happens!
« on: Jun 13, 2013, 12:21 PM »
ONE OF THE MOST FUNCTIONAL ENGLISHWORD is shit...that's right, shit!

You can smoke shit, get shit faced, buy shit, sell shit, lose shit, find shit, tell people 2 eat shit, forget shit, some people know their shit and some have shit for brains, there's lucky shits, dumb shits & crazy shit, there's bull shit, some freak shit, fucked up shit, horse shit, chicken shit, deep shit, the wrong shit, the right shit & not enough shit, weird shit, scary shit, No shit, up shit creek without a paddle & sometimes everything you touch turns to shit. You could pass this along if u give a shit or not if you don't give a shit. Hope you have a shit free day but remember.......­. Shit Happens!!! :D
Re: Funny! Shit Happens!
« Reply #1 on: Jun 14, 2013, 08:47 AM »
Very funny shit... Everywhere is bull shit.
Re: Funny! Shit Happens!
« Reply #2 on: Jan 06, 2014, 01:32 PM »
It happens on a regular basis.  It can't just stop happening.
Hehehehehehe
Re: Funny! Shit Happens!
« Reply #3 on: Jan 11, 2014, 12:05 PM »
They are just in love with that word. And you are too. LMAO!
